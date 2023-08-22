JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JD Health International Stock Performance
JD Health International stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. JD Health International has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $7.93.
About JD Health International
