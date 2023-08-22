JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

JD Health International Stock Performance

JD Health International stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. JD Health International has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

