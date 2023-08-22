Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) PT Lowered to GBX 238 at Morgan Stanley

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 240 ($3.06) to GBX 238 ($3.04) in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 254 ($3.24) in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 355 ($4.53) to GBX 315 ($4.02) in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.78) to GBX 330 ($4.21) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 275 ($3.51) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.83) in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $285.33.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
