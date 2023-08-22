Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CQP. Wolfe Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

