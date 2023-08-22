NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTNGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NTN stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

