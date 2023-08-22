Weibo (WB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.70 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts expect Weibo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Weibo Price Performance

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.55. Weibo has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WB shares. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth $663,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 16.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 527,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 74,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

See Also

