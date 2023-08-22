StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 11.3 %

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.17.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.62%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

