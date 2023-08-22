Unifi (UFI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) is set to post its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE UFI opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Unifi has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 757.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 259,893 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 211,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 107,502 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 118,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

