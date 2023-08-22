Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on URG. TheStreet lowered shares of Ur-Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.00 to $1.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.32.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $326.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 55,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $62,887.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,523.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ur-Energy news, Director Thomas H. Parker sold 55,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $62,887.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,523.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 62,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $64,281.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,206.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,257 shares of company stock valued at $435,522. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ur-Energy by 413.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ur-Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Ur-Energy by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ur-Energy by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,382 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

