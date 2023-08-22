Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT at $16.30

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNUT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNUT

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Shares of NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -131.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.60. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 3.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 23.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

(Get Free Report

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.