European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives C$3.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.78.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$2.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.13. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$2.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$227.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Free Report

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.