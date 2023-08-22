Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $49.69

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPR. Bank of America lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 89,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.