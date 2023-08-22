Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives $2.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Itau BBA Securities cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

SID stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.