BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $7.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

BRCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on BRC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on BRC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Get BRC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRCC

BRC Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

BRC stock opened at $4.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $883.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.42. BRC has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BRC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

(Get Free Report

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.