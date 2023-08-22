Analysts Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price at $7.25

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $6.55 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $222.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
