Analysts Set Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Target Price at $7.25

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 2,674.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $6.55 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $222.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Free Report

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans and credit cards. The company serves customers through online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Read More

