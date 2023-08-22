Analysts Set Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Price Target at $44.25

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $569.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 276,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 887,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,173,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

