MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$24.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

MEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$24.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.43. The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$24.59.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

