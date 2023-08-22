Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Universal Display Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $152.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $166.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLED. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 44.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

