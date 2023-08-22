Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $63.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 638,301 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,059,573 shares of company stock valued at $235,946,451 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.