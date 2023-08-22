Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Lowered by Analyst

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.73 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 4,059,573 shares of company stock valued at $235,946,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.