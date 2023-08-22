Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Raised by Analyst

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Progressive Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE PGR opened at $132.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,276,865. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

