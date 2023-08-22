Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for PPL Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PPL in a report released on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

PPL stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PPL by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

