Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Issued By Diamond Equity

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Diamond Equity cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProPhase Labs in a report released on Wednesday, August 16th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for ProPhase Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for ProPhase Labs’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRPH. StockNews.com lowered ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.26 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

