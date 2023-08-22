Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Decreased by Analyst

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

PZZA opened at $75.64 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $491,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 209.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

