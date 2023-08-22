Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.46) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.50) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

