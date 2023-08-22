Brokers Issue Forecasts for Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.89). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.04) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of RPTX opened at $10.34 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $435.21 million, a P/E ratio of -68.93 and a beta of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 26.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

