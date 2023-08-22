Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCE Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.64.

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$54.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$54.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 137.72%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

