Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Increased by Capital One Financial

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

SM Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SM opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $550.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.46 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.36% and a return on equity of 22.48%.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,494 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $249,759.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,098 shares in the company, valued at $388,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SM Energy by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 561.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 114.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

