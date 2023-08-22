Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Thryv Holdings, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – B. Riley raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thryv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Thryv’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Thryv from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Thryv Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of THRY stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. Thryv has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $793.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). Thryv had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thryv news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 430,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,705.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

