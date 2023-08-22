Select Medical Holdings Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Select Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Select Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Select Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $28.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,939,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,682,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,682,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 100,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,279,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,928,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,644,510. 19.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Select Medical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,617,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,027,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,618,000 after acquiring an additional 396,394 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 30.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 332,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

(Get Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.