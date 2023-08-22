Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at C$11.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.74. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$6.52 and a 1 year high of C$13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

