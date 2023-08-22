Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enerplus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Enerplus from C$23.50 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$22.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$17.02 and a 12 month high of C$25.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.43.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

