Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Semantix, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:STIX)

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Semantix in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Semantix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

Semantix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STIX opened at $1.17 on Monday. Semantix has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semantix

About Semantix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Semantix during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semantix by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semantix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers.

