Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRP. CSFB decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$55.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.75.

TSE:TRP opened at C$48.39 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$66.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.65 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 3.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 236.94%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

