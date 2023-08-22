Schneider National, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Schneider National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

SNDR has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Schneider National Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.07. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schneider National by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schneider National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,134,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,028,000 after buying an additional 273,720 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schneider National by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after buying an additional 227,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schneider National by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

