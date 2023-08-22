Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.21%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 26.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,594,000 after buying an additional 1,605,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,363,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 199,963 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,314,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

