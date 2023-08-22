Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Raised by Analyst

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Trane Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.81.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $198.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $209.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.60.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

