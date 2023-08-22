Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waters in a report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.07. The consensus estimate for Waters’ current full-year earnings is $12.24 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.00.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT stock opened at $267.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.25 and a 200 day moving average of $289.53. Waters has a 1 year low of $248.18 and a 1 year high of $353.70.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.21. Waters had a return on equity of 124.03% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $740.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.51 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,165,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,192,065.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Waters by 37.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after purchasing an additional 547,777 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waters by 9,685.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after buying an additional 477,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waters by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,950,000 after buying an additional 414,334 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

