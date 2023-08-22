Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trimble Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trimble in a report released on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Trimble’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRMB. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Trimble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRMB opened at $52.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trimble has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $69.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,413,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $425,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

