Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report issued on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Yield10 Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yield10 Bioscience’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of YTEN opened at $0.46 on Monday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTEN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 258,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, a trait gene discovery platform develops enhanced oilseed Camelina sativa for the production of proprietary seed products; and discovers high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.