Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Williams Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,439. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 77,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 656,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,417,000 after buying an additional 87,004 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 82,922 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Williams Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,946,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,335,000 after buying an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

