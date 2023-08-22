Splunk (SPLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) will be posting its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Splunk to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPLK opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. Splunk has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $112.03. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Splunk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Splunk by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,209 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

