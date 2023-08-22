Foot Locker (FL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

