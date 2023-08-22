Autodesk (ADSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) will be posting its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Autodesk has set its Q2 guidance at $1.70-1.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.07-7.41 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.22.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Autodesk by 91.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $115,664,000 after acquiring an additional 264,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

