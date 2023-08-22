Autodesk (ADSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) will be posting its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Autodesk to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Autodesk has set its Q2 guidance at $1.70-1.74 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $7.07-7.41 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Autodesk Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $234.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Autodesk by 91.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 555,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $115,664,000 after acquiring an additional 264,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Autodesk
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.