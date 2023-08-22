111 (YI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $538.29 million for the quarter.
111 Trading Up 1.4 %
YI opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $248.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.94. 111 has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.
