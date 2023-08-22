NetApp (NTAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. NetApp has set its Q1 guidance at $1.00-$1.10 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.65-$5.85 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 108.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NetApp by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

