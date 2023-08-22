Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) is scheduled to issue its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TD opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

