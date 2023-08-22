Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.75 per share for the quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

RY opened at C$121.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$168.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$116.75 and a twelve month high of C$140.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$129.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RY shares. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$135.71.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.02, for a total transaction of C$545,374.62.

About Royal Bank of Canada



Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

