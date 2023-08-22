Grab (GRAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) will announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grab Stock Up 0.9 %

GRAB stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.92. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC raised their price target on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.91.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Grab by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,176,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 596,971 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Grab by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grab by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,547,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,390 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Grab by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 165,397 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

