Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.81 per share for the quarter. Ulta Beauty has set its FY24 guidance at $24.70-$25.40 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ulta Beauty to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $447.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $457.22 and a 200-day moving average of $490.63. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $373.80 and a one year high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after buying an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,089,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

