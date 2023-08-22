Intuit (INTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) will post its 07/31/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 24th. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $488.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.02. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a 1-year low of $352.63 and a 1-year high of $514.14.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

